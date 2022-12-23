‘The Nutcracker’ ticket sales break records for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s (DPAA) 2022 presentation of “The Nutcracker,” broke all previous Nutcracker sales records, according to the organization.
“DPAA is phenomenally grateful to the Dayton Community for choosing to celebrate the holidays by seeing “The Nutcracker,”” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent. “We broke all previous sales records by a wide margin, which tells us that the community is ready to come back in droves for live performances. Dayton Ballet has seen great success this year. We look forward to paying tribute to its 85th anniversary in February and thrilling audiences with “Peter Pan” in April.”
Tickets sales for this year produced just under $560,000, a press release from DPAA said. The previous ticket sales record was $519,000 in 2018.
“The record-setting run averaged 1,440 patrons at each show, culminating in a full house on Sunday, December 19, when every available seat was purchased,” the release said. “According to the Americans for the Arts, Arts and Economic Prosperity IV calculator, “The Nutcracker” eight-show run created an estimated $813,000 economic impact on the Dayton region.”
“The Nutcracker,” choreographed by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke and performed to live accompaniment by Dayton Philharmonic, included Dayton Ballet Company and its pre-professional company (Dayton Ballet Junior and Senior Companies), Kettering Children’s Choir and more than 100 local children, the release said.
“This year, we were able to bring our smaller children’s roles back to the stage,” said Burke. “They bring so much energy, anticipation, and humor to the production. It is certainly a treat to perform to full houses. I can’t help but be proud when you add all of that together.”
The 2022 performance of “The Nutcracker” was sponsored by Altafiber.
DPAA will return to the Schuster Center with a New Year’s Eve “Voyage to Paris.” The event includes a complimentary glass of champagne (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and a celebratory balloon drop. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/nye-2022.
