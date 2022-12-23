‘The Nutcracker’ ticket sales break records for Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Explore New music from Dayton rapper Candy Barz takes unpopular opinion

“The Nutcracker,” choreographed by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke and performed to live accompaniment by Dayton Philharmonic, included Dayton Ballet Company and its pre-professional company (Dayton Ballet Junior and Senior Companies), Kettering Children’s Choir and more than 100 local children, the release said.

“This year, we were able to bring our smaller children’s roles back to the stage,” said Burke. “They bring so much energy, anticipation, and humor to the production. It is certainly a treat to perform to full houses. I can’t help but be proud when you add all of that together.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The 2022 performance of “The Nutcracker” was sponsored by Altafiber.

DPAA will return to the Schuster Center with a New Year’s Eve “Voyage to Paris.” The event includes a complimentary glass of champagne (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and a celebratory balloon drop. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/nye-2022.