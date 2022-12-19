The Sugar Guild adds Friday breakfast, lunch at Red Carpet Tavern

She added Red Carpet Tavern recently received its Sunday liquor license and will begin serving cocktails on Sundays at the beginning of the new year. The Sugar Guild will also feature its own specialty cocktail menu.

The Sugar Guild began hosting brunch on Saturdays in September and eventually added Sundays and expanded its menu, Pearson explained.

“As soon as our customers from our old location found (out) where we were, they followed us and I would say we have recaptured about 70 percent of our customer base,” Pearson said. “As well as building on top of the regular customers (at Red Carpet Tavern) and new faces.”

She said it took a little shift in thinking for her to get The Sugar Guild’s menu back up and running in the new, dive bar environment but is pleased with the outcome.

“My favorite part is the shift in dynamic into this awesome, little bar that has been recently redone and it’s prime for something like this,” Pearson said.

The Sugar Guild is open at The Red Carpet Tavern 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays with lunch starting at 11 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Pearson confirmed they will be open on Christmas Eve and the bar will open at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Pearson is continuing to accept specialty orders for cakes and other catering requests. For more information, call 740-908-1699.

The Red Carpet Tavern is located at 3301 Wayne Avenue and offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery via Door Dash.