The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

The Vault Event Center in Miamisburg announced on its Facebook page that it has closed.

“The building still has the characteristics of it being a bank with the original bank vault and safes and antique, vintage props,” Climer previously said. “These characteristics stand out for special events, weddings, parties and other events.”

Climer previously told this news outlet she had always wanted to have a wedding venue and when the opportunity came with the Miamisburg building, she saw the possibilities of having smaller events.

Rustic Rental, the sister company of The Vault Event Center, offers decorations for weddings, graduations, bridal and baby showers and any kind of special event, all for rent.

Climer moved Rustic Rental to Miamisburg about two years ago.