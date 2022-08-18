BreakingNews
The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
59 minutes ago

A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed.

“Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post.

Climer said in the post she “will not go into detail...” regarding the closing.

The Vault Event Center by Rustic Rental opened in October 2021 at 23 E. Central Avenue, a space that most recently was Dreamy Cafe.

The space started out in 1928 as The Mutual Building & Loan Company and eventually became Blue Note Bistro & Lounge before it was Dreamy Cafe.

“The building still has the characteristics of it being a bank with the original bank vault and safes and antique, vintage props,” Climer previously said. “These characteristics stand out for special events, weddings, parties and other events.”

Climer previously told this news outlet she had always wanted to have a wedding venue and when the opportunity came with the Miamisburg building, she saw the possibilities of having smaller events.

Rustic Rental, the sister company of The Vault Event Center, offers decorations for weddings, graduations, bridal and baby showers and any kind of special event, all for rent.

Climer moved Rustic Rental to Miamisburg about two years ago.

