‘The wait is over’: Moe’s Southwest Grill to open Friday in Dayton region

Moe’s Southwest Grill is returning to the Dayton region with its newest location opening in Washington Twp. on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

“The wait is over, our Moe’s Southwest Grill on Miamisburg Centerville Road opens on October 6th,” said owner-operator Jacob Mulvey. “We have been hard at work creating a great spot for the families and folks of Centerville. Expect tasty food, warm smiles and an all-around fun time. We cannot wait to welcome you all to Moe’s!”

Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves southwestern food, including a variety of menu items from burritos and quesadillas to nachos and stacks. The restaurant’s previous locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall closed around 2010.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, the first 50 customers in line will receive free burritos or bowls for a year.

The Washington Twp. restaurant, located at 990 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Suite B, next to McAlister’s Deli, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Moe’s Southwest Grill offers dine-in, pickup and delivery.

For more information, visit www.moes.com or call the restaurant at 937-203-0037.

