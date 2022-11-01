Tickets on sale for ‘Gem City Black Business Bus Tour’ set for Black Friday

Richardson hosted the first bus tour in August in celebration of Black Business month. She said she is excited to bring it back after such a positive response.

The Black Friday bus tour is expected to feature 10 brick-and-mortar businesses. Richardson said they are hoping to have two buses totaling 28 seats that would each visit five locations.

The August bus tour took guests to businesses like Bob Ross Auto Group, Beauty by Dani, Vidia’s Closet and DFL Nutrition.

“The importance of the bus tour is allowing the business owners and bus riders to have an up and close tour of the businesses,” Richardson said. “People may have heard of a business, but we are literally taking them to their front door and allowing the business owner to expose the clientele to their products.”

The bus tour is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Boarding starts at 8 a.m. at Theze Dealz, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Cost is $50 and includes the tour, snacks and an exclusive coupon valid at Theze Dealz.

For more information or to a purchase a ticket, visit www.thezedealz.com/events.