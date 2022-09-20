BreakingNews
Bellbrook schools, city, twp. weigh resource officers for active shooter plan
dayton-daily-news logo
X

TODAY: 10-year-old Dayton dancer to appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Combined ShapeCaption
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
23 minutes ago

Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m.

Bugg, dancing since she was a toddler, shares her moves that are full of personality and passion on Instagram with over 320K followers.

Combined ShapeCaption
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Combined ShapeCaption
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

“Indy melts Jennifer’s heart with her pure joy over meeting the host, whom she calls “a queen,”” the show said in a description. “The vivacious pint-sized performer talks to Jennifer about being recognized in public and her friends’ reaction to her being “famous.””

After chatting with Hudson, Bugg dances to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WBDT/CW in the Dayton area.

ExploreTELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?

For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Combined ShapeCaption
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Combined ShapeCaption
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. (Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.).

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

In Other News
1
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?
2
Kettering Ice Arena open for season, new pro shop underway
3
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location
4
DPAA announces children’s auditions for ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Amahl’
5
Author Andrea Wang draws on Yellow Springs childhood in her...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top