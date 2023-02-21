TODAY: Englewood Dunkin’ to hold grand opening

The new Dunkin’ location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood is holding a grand opening today at 10 a.m.
According to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company, the coffee shop has been in a soft opening stage since Dec. 22.
Credit: Russell Florence Jr.
“We are in a soft opening stage to ensure that we perfect things before the entire area catches wind,” Remke previously said. “It was evident in our first week open that the people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival.”
The 1,500-square-foot Dunkin’ is located in a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant employs approximately 15 crew members and features indoor seating and Wi-Fi for guests, Remke said.
The Englewood Dunkin’ is a “Next Gen” restaurant offering guests an enhanced store experience. According to a press release from Gilligan Company, a new modern design includes a front-facing bakery case for a close look at baked goods and an exclusive “On-the-Go” drive thru lane allowing DDPerks members who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App to bypass the ordering lane and head straight into the line for the pickup window. The restaurant also has a tap system where some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through.
“Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement specifications,” the release said. “Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.”
During the grand opening, Gilligan Company is partnering with Northmont Schools and its Community Table initiative.
“We are extremely happy to be part of the Englewood community that has welcomed us with open arms,” Remke said.
Gilligan Company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations. The Englewood Dunkin’ is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.
