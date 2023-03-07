TODAY: New bubble tea shop opens in Huber Heights

Chatime, a new bubble tea shop, is opening today at 4458 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights with freebies and special deals.
The bubble tea shop is located in the shopping center that houses Kroger.
According to a post on the shop’s Facebook page, they will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. with free boba stickers and a buy one get one free deal. The post says their 100th customer will receive a surprise present.
Since 2005, Chatime has been serving millions of customers with their favorite cup of tea, another post said.
Chatime’s menu features a variety of milky, fruity and frosty drinks. Customers can order milk teas, lattes, juice coolers, fruity teas, smoothies, coffee and more.
The company’s tea farm is situated in the central mountain area of Nantou County in Taiwan.
For more information about Chatime, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
