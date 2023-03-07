TODAY: New bubble tea shop opens in Huber Heights

Since 2005, Chatime has been serving millions of customers with their favorite cup of tea, another post said.

Chatime’s menu features a variety of milky, fruity and frosty drinks. Customers can order milk teas, lattes, juice coolers, fruity teas, smoothies, coffee and more.

The company’s tea farm is situated in the central mountain area of Nantou County in Taiwan.

For more information about Chatime, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.