TODAY: Purchase $50 in Downtown Dollars, get $25 in Bonus Dollars to spend in downtown Dayton businesses

The e-gift card program is redeemable at 73 businesses located in downtown Dayton, which includes restaurants, bars, salons, retailers, performance venues, service providers, fitness spaces and more. Customers can purchase Downtown Dollars at any time by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website. Upon purchasing the Downtown Dollars, customers will receive an e-gift card with the purchased dollars that can be stored on any mobile device, via email or text message. Perhaps the sweetest part about the Downtown Dollars e-gift is that it never expires. In fact, customers can opt to be sent monthly reminders regarding their Downtown Dollars balance.

If you’d like to take advantage of the Bonus Dollars promotion, you should probably do so as quickly as possible. In the past, the Bonus Dollars have sold out within the first 48 hours of the promotion being open to the public.