TODAY: Purchase $50 in Downtown Dollars, get $25 in Bonus Dollars to spend in downtown Dayton businesses

The Downtown Dayton Partnership will be giving a $25 Downtown Dollars e-gift to any customer who purchases $50 worth of Downtown Dollars through April 30, 2021.
Caption
The Downtown Dayton Partnership will be giving a $25 Downtown Dollars e-gift to any customer who purchases $50 worth of Downtown Dollars through April 30, 2021. CONTRIBUTED.

Credit: The Downtown Dayton Partnership

What to Know
By Ashley Moor
27 minutes ago

Beginning at noon on Thursday, Aug. 19, the Downtown Dayton Partnership will be offering an incentive to purchase Downtown Dollars.

In December 2020, the Downtown Dayton Partnership launched Downtown Dollars, an e-gift card program designed to encourage customers to spend money at small businesses in downtown Dayton.

Valid through Oct. 31 while supplies last, customers who purchase $50 in Downtown Dollars get $25 back in Bonus Dollars. There is a limit of two Bonus Dollars transactions per customer.

The e-gift card program is redeemable at 73 businesses located in downtown Dayton, which includes restaurants, bars, salons, retailers, performance venues, service providers, fitness spaces and more. Customers can purchase Downtown Dollars at any time by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website. Upon purchasing the Downtown Dollars, customers will receive an e-gift card with the purchased dollars that can be stored on any mobile device, via email or text message. Perhaps the sweetest part about the Downtown Dollars e-gift is that it never expires. In fact, customers can opt to be sent monthly reminders regarding their Downtown Dollars balance.

If you’d like to take advantage of the Bonus Dollars promotion, you should probably do so as quickly as possible. In the past, the Bonus Dollars have sold out within the first 48 hours of the promotion being open to the public.

More information about the Downtown Dollars program including a full list of participating downtown Dayton businesses can be found by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website or Facebook page.

