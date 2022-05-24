TOMORROW: Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen to kick off soft opening

Explore Chef specializing in birria tacos moves into Miamisburg event center

He also added that Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, is equally excited to introduce customers to new products.

Ghost kitchens allow restaurants to utilize an existing kitchen space — sometimes shared with another business — to operate on a carryout and delivery-only basis without the expenses that come with an official brick and mortar operation.

Caption Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Head explained there will be no cashier on site. Customers must order via DoorDash and then choose between pickup or delivery. He said pickup is better for their businesses, but delivery is just fine. A website for the ghost kitchen is coming soon.

The ghost kitchen’s menu will be limited, but it will feature Chicken Head’s tenders, wings and fries and The Cookieologist’s cookies. Head said they plan to add beverages from Jegna Coffee Company to the menu in the coming weeks.

“Food is our love letter,” Head said. “We were in the kitchen just yesterday marveling over how good it is. We can’t wait to serve people our delicious food.”

Head said he wants to remind customers to be patient as they open this new concept.

“We spend a lot of time, energy and effort to ensure we give them (customers) a consistent experience every time,” Head said.

Chicken Head’s is also in the process of opening a kitchen in Dayton. Head said he hopes to open that concept in early fall. In the future, he said he wants to expand his ghost kitchen concept to different cities.

For more information about Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen, visit the kitchen’s Facebook page.