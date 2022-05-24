BreakingNews
Victim dies following shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton
TOMORROW: Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen to kick off soft opening

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is holding a soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

The time has come for fans of Chicken Head’s and The Cookieologist to unite as the two locally-owned businesses collaborate in a new ghost kitchen concept in the Dayton area.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is holding a soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, where the former Arepas & Co Colombian Comfort Food was previously located.

Chicken Head's Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Anthony Head, owner of Chicken Head’s, explained the soft opening is their practice run as they begin to test drive this new model of making fresh cookies and fresh fried chicken in the same kitchen.

Head said the concept features, “two independent, locally-owned restaurants coming together to fully maximize the kitchen space we have and serve our consumers some pretty unique products.”

He also added that Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, is equally excited to introduce customers to new products.

Ghost kitchens allow restaurants to utilize an existing kitchen space — sometimes shared with another business — to operate on a carryout and delivery-only basis without the expenses that come with an official brick and mortar operation.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Head explained there will be no cashier on site. Customers must order via DoorDash and then choose between pickup or delivery. He said pickup is better for their businesses, but delivery is just fine. A website for the ghost kitchen is coming soon.

The ghost kitchen’s menu will be limited, but it will feature Chicken Head’s tenders, wings and fries and The Cookieologist’s cookies. Head said they plan to add beverages from Jegna Coffee Company to the menu in the coming weeks.

“Food is our love letter,” Head said. “We were in the kitchen just yesterday marveling over how good it is. We can’t wait to serve people our delicious food.”

Head said he wants to remind customers to be patient as they open this new concept.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering. Customers must order via DoorDash for pickup or delivery.

“We spend a lot of time, energy and effort to ensure we give them (customers) a consistent experience every time,” Head said.

Chicken Head’s is also in the process of opening a kitchen in Dayton. Head said he hopes to open that concept in early fall. In the future, he said he wants to expand his ghost kitchen concept to different cities.

For more information about Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen, visit the kitchen’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

