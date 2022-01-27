TONIGHT: Learn about Dayton-based citizen journalism program

Do you wish to better understand the nuts and bolts of local journalism? Do you want to have the necessary tools to pitch and write stories for publication? The Journalism Lab is an excellent place to start.
The Journalism Lab, a Dayton-grown initiative that aims to equip the city’s citizens with applicable journalism skills, will hold its bi-monthly “Bureau Meeting” online tonight, Jan. 27, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Attendance is free, however, anyone interested should register at thejournalismlab.org. Meetings are relaxed and informal, while providing a space for people with similar interests in their community to meet.
This is the first of nine meetings that will run through May, all taking place on Thursdays. Over the course of the program, according to the website, “citizen correspondents can expect,
- Mentoring in a host of journalism skills across key reporting streams (news and longform writing, audio and photojournalism) by our experienced leadership team.
- Regular coaching in story formation (for articles, radio and photojournalism), news judgement and pitching, delivered to you via email, phone and online chat (our dedicated Slack channel), as well as during the bi-monthly bureau meetings.
- The opportunity to publish your story idea in leading local, national or international media outlets.”
The main goal for the organization’s “citizen correspondents” is to complete at least one story idea and pitch it to a news outlet before the last meeting.
“No prior experience in journalism is necessary, but a curiosity about reporting and life in the Dayton area (meetings are currently open to residents of Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties) – as well as a commitment to attending the meetings – will help you get the most out of our program,” stated the website.
For more information and to register for tonight’s free, virtual event, visit thejournalismlab.org.
