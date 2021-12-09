TOP EVENTS OF THE WEEK: Holiday classics, markets and more

Christina Hazen (mezzo-soprano), Amy Owens (soprano), Anthony Leon (tenor) and Allen Michael Jones (bass) will be featured soloists during Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” The composition, which has been enthralling audiences since it premiered in 1741, is presented at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. The concert also features Dayton Philharmonic Chamber Choir. Cost: $39 adults, $37 seniors, military and educators, $21 students. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

3) Christkindlmarkt

Christkindlmarkt is a centuries-old German tradition that has been celebrated locally each December for decades thanks to members of the Dayton German Club. The annual holiday market featuring vendors selling handcrafted items, beers steins, jewelry, antiques, food and other items returns to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth S., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. Christkindlmarkt hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The biergarten will remain open Saturday until 8 p.m. Call 937-223-9013 or visit www.daytongermanclub.org.

4) HoliDayton

After a long stretch at Blind Bob’s, the 19th annual HoliDayton music festival has moved for the first time to The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The change of venue will provide more room for a show that has always featured a main stage and acoustic stage. This year’s lineup includes Nightbeast, the Story Changes, the Raging Nathans, Abertooth Lincoln and Paige Beller. Cost: $14. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

5) Holiday on the Hill

The biannual Dickens of a Christmas Holiday Home Tour in St. Anne’s Historic District has been postponed this year, but the organizing committee has planned an alternate event for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. In its place is Holiday on the Hill, which features outside tours of holiday-decorated homes in the neighborhood from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Luminaries will light the sidewalks and some homeowners will be sharing stories and music on front lawns and porches. Cost: Free. Visit stanneshill.org.

6) Kettering Children’s Choir

As the new concert choir director of Kettering Children’s Choir, Christina Smith led her first holiday concert in 2019. She will be leading the group of talented young singers again this year for a pair of performances at Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering, on Sunday, Dec. 12. The program features the Chorus, Chorale, Concert Choir, a cappella and alumni groups of the Kettering Children’s Choir. Show times are 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free but canned donations for local food pantries are requested. Call 937-701-4893 or visit ketteringchildrenschoir.org.

7) Ryan Singer

Dayton’s own Ryan Singer was last in the area in late October when he recorded his latest stand-up special at Poasttown School in Middletown. The building, which is said to be haunted, is the perfect location for the esoteric comedian and host of the podcast, “Me & Paranormal You.” The Los Angeles-based performer returns to the area to perform at Wiley’ Comedy Club, Dayton, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedyclub.com.

8) Victorian Christmas Tea

Throughout the year, Dayton History hosts a number of immersive historical experiences such as its Victorian Tea Series themed around Civil War-era Dayton. The final installment of 2021, Christmas Teas, is presented at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. Cost: $20 Dayton History members, $25 nonmembers. Space is limited so reservations are recommended. Call 937-293-2841 or visit daytonhistory.org.

9) “Christmas Spectacular!”

Centerville Pops presents “Christmas Spectacular!” featuring the Centerville Community Band (CCB). The concert, the group’s second of this holiday season, is in Carillon Historical Park’s Eichelberger Pavilion Ballroom, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. CCB, founded in 1983, is under the direction of Tom Pfrogner and associate director Denny Dutcher. Admission is free but a ticket is required for park entry. Visit centervillecommunityband.com.

10) Mike Baldwin

“Good at comedy, bad at everything else” has become something of a catchphrase for Mike Baldwin. It’s certainly an apt description for the Wichita, Kansas-based performer’s self-deprecating brand of stand-up. Baldwin returns to the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, for his first headlining date on Saturday, Dec. 11. There are two shows that night, beginning at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Arrival time is 5:45 p.m. for the early show and 9:15 p.m. for the late show. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

