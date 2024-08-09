10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

A variety of community festivals celebrating art, culture and food are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.
1. Art on the Commons
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: The 36th annual Art on the Commons Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will feature live music, artists and family-friendly activities.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com
2. Germanfest Picnic
When: Aug. 9-11; 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The Germanfest Picnic offers homemade German food, plenty of German and domestic bier and wein, bands playing in the Biergarten, the Polka Mass, culture display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-429-9251 or germanfestdayton.com
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
3. Dayton Potato Festival
When: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Oak and Ivy Park, 798-700 Anderson-Goodrich Court, Dayton
Details: Celebrate a love for all things potatoes prepared in a variety of ways. There will also be music, live entertainment and other activities.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-203-5289
4. St. Brigid Parish Festival
When: Aug. 9-11; 6-10 p.m. Friday, 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Brigid Parish, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia
Details: This event will include rides, festival food, adult and kids games, beer and a grand raffle.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-372-3193 or stbrigidxenia.org
5. Englewood Art Festival
When: Aug. 10-11; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood
Details: This event features art vendors, a 5K race, parade, food and live entertainment. A car show will take place on Sunday.
Cost: Free
More info: englewood.oh.us
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
6. Digging Roots
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Levitt Dayton presents a World Indigenous Day celebration featuring Digging Roots, two-time JUNO Award winners. The group infuses their performances with a blend of Indigenous traditions and contemporary sounds. Led by husband-and-wife duo ShoShona Kish and Raven Kanatakta, their show weaves together earthy vocals, exhilarating guitar, and a message of healing and empowerment.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org
7. Community Unity Festival
When: 11a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton
Details: The festivities include food, entertainment, music, farmers market, prizes, games, and free school supplies.
Cost: Free
More info: waymandayton.org
8. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9
Where: St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville
Details: The Centerville Summer Concert Series and Party at the Park continues with Shawn Gerhard’s tribute to Garth Brooks at 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: centervilleohio.gov
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
9. Clash Boutique Anniversary and Oregon District Block Party
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: 521 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Vintage clothing store Clash Gallery & Boutique celebrates its 13th anniversary with a partnership with the Oregon District to host a special anniversary block party this weekend. Explore various Oregon District businesses, enjoy music and see a live flash tattoo art show.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-259-8986 or Facebook
10. “The Wizard of Oz”
When: Friday-Sunday evening, Sunday matinee
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro
Details: This is the last weekend to catch La Comedia’s enjoyable production of this classic piece of Americana. Allison Gabert (Dorothy), Dylan Jackson (Hunk/Scarecrow), Nate Marcum (Zeke/Lion) and Jonathan Pendergrass (Hickory/Tin Man) establish a wonderful bond.
Cost: $39-$79
More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
About the Author