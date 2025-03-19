Top events this week

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 21 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy. Dayton

Details: The PBR will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and excitement that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding.

Cost: $93-$110

More info: 937-775-1000 or nuttercenter.com

2. Marlon Wayans

When: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 21; 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, March 22; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 23

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736 million in domestic box office and $1 billion in global box office.

Cost: $58-$68

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

3. Shades of Bublé

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: A trio of talented musicians with sophistication and the retro style of Michael Bublé perform his hits and cover songs.

Cost: $30-$55

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

4. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live!”

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Details: Jim Henson’s classic characters Red, Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober and more are heading to the stage. This show will tell the story of a lost Fraggle treasure that can unleash the greatest song in Fraggle history and the Fraggle friends go on an adventure to find it.

Cost: $25-75. A special VIP experience to meet and greet one or two Fraggle characters for a photo opportunity approximately 15 minutes after the performance and receive a special Fraggle poster and button is also available for a separate fee.

More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

5. Gem City Swing Night

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Swing is a partner dance, where two people connect with each other and nonverbally give each other cues, allowing each partner to respond to what the other is doing. A beginner swing dance lesson will begin at 8 p.m. followed by a social dance at 8:30 p.m. The Nicoll Mills Quartet are featured guests.

Cost: $5 in ‘40s themed or formal dress and $10 without.

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Explore The Beach Boys to bring good vibrations to Fraze Pavilion

6. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Stained Glass Concert

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23

Where: Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton

Details: The program will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture from “The Marriage of Figaro,” Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 (first movement), Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5, and Richard Smallwood “Anthem of Praise” (with Omega Baptist Church Choir and musicians).

Cost: Free

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

7. Sweet Spring Marketplace

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 23

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: Shop for garden and home decor, candles, soaps, houseplants, windchimes, lighting, jewelry, fashion, and more at this seventh annual event.

More info: cloudshows.biz

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

8: OceanXpo

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 22

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: This event will connect visitors with organizations from the maritime, aquatic and space industries to explore the parallels between deep-sea and space exploration. A diverse range of exhibitors, including museums, conservation groups, scuba shops, military recruiters, and state organizations such as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Miami Conservancy District, will be featured.

Cost: Free

More info: nationalmuseum.us.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/

Explore Irish vocal group Shamrock Tenors plays Schuster on debut US tour

9. Dayton Philharmonic Junior Strings and Youth Strings Spring Concert

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 23

Where: University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton

Details: Two remarkable youth orchestras will provide an afternoon of beautiful classical music from such composers as Brahms, Handel, Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi.

Cost: $18

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

10. Astrophotography with Jack Bernstein

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 23

Where: Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood

Details: Looking to brush up on your photography skills? Bernstein will offer tips on how to capture stunning images of the stars.

Cost: Free

More info: wrightlibrary.org