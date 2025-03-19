Top events this week

Entertaining options from bull riding and stand-up comedy to music and deep-sea exploration are heading your way across the Dayton region this weekend.
1. Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 21 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy. Dayton
Details: The PBR will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and excitement that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding.
Cost: $93-$110
More info: 937-775-1000 or nuttercenter.com
2. Marlon Wayans
When: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 21; 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, March 22; and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 23
Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736 million in domestic box office and $1 billion in global box office.
Cost: $58-$68
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
3. Shades of Bublé
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22
Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
Details: A trio of talented musicians with sophistication and the retro style of Michael Bublé perform his hits and cover songs.
Cost: $30-$55
More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
4. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live!”
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
Details: Jim Henson’s classic characters Red, Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober and more are heading to the stage. This show will tell the story of a lost Fraggle treasure that can unleash the greatest song in Fraggle history and the Fraggle friends go on an adventure to find it.
Cost: $25-75. A special VIP experience to meet and greet one or two Fraggle characters for a photo opportunity approximately 15 minutes after the performance and receive a special Fraggle poster and button is also available for a separate fee.
More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2024-2025
Credit: Contributed
5. Gem City Swing Night
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Swing is a partner dance, where two people connect with each other and nonverbally give each other cues, allowing each partner to respond to what the other is doing. A beginner swing dance lesson will begin at 8 p.m. followed by a social dance at 8:30 p.m. The Nicoll Mills Quartet are featured guests.
Cost: $5 in ‘40s themed or formal dress and $10 without.
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
6. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Stained Glass Concert
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23
Where: Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton
Details: The program will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture from “The Marriage of Figaro,” Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 (first movement), Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5, and Richard Smallwood “Anthem of Praise” (with Omega Baptist Church Choir and musicians).
Cost: Free
More info: daytonperformingarts.org
7. Sweet Spring Marketplace
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 23
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Details: Shop for garden and home decor, candles, soaps, houseplants, windchimes, lighting, jewelry, fashion, and more at this seventh annual event.
More info: cloudshows.biz
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
8: OceanXpo
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 22
Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
Details: This event will connect visitors with organizations from the maritime, aquatic and space industries to explore the parallels between deep-sea and space exploration. A diverse range of exhibitors, including museums, conservation groups, scuba shops, military recruiters, and state organizations such as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Miami Conservancy District, will be featured.
Cost: Free
More info: nationalmuseum.us.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/
9. Dayton Philharmonic Junior Strings and Youth Strings Spring Concert
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 23
Where: University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton
Details: Two remarkable youth orchestras will provide an afternoon of beautiful classical music from such composers as Brahms, Handel, Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi.
Cost: $18
More info: daytonperformingarts.org
10. Astrophotography with Jack Bernstein
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 23
Where: Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood
Details: Looking to brush up on your photography skills? Bernstein will offer tips on how to capture stunning images of the stars.
Cost: Free
More info: wrightlibrary.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
