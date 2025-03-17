The Beach Boys to bring good vibrations to Fraze Pavilion

The Beach Boys “The Sounds of Summer” Tour will stop at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 7.
According to the Fraze website, founding member Mike Love will be joined by a lineup that includes musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and John Wedemeyer. The group performs an average of 150 shows a year across a variety of venues worldwide.
Love’s contributions as a songwriter, in collaboration with Brian Wilson, have such hits as “Surfin’,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls,” “Warmth of the Sun,” and “Good Vibrations” among others.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22. Tickets are priced at $40-$75. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit fraze.com.
