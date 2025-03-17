The Beach Boys to bring good vibrations to Fraze Pavilion

Love’s contributions as a songwriter, in collaboration with Brian Wilson, have such hits as “Surfin’,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “California Girls,” “Warmth of the Sun,” and “Good Vibrations” among others.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22. Tickets are priced at $40-$75. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Explore For Dayton By Dayton music celebration part of 2025 Levitt Pavilion season

For more information, visit fraze.com.