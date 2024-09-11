9 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: 10:30 am-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: The 17th Dayton Concours d’Elegance, a classic and antique automobile and motorcycle show, honors the 125th anniversary of Packard and also pay tribute to the “Pony Car,” which includes Mustang, Camaro, Challenger and others built from 1964 to 1972. Live entertainment and a variety of local food and beverages will be featured throughout the day. All regular exhibits at the park will also be open during the event as well. The parade of class-winning cars, motorcycles and major award winners will be presented at 3 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $25 at the door or $20 in advance and $10 for children 3-17. Children 2 and under as well as Dayton history members are free.

More info: 937-293-2841 or visit daytonconcours.com

2. Beer Fest

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Details: Beer Fest includes a beer tasting, live music and a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting.

Cost: Free, but tickets must be purchased for the beer tasting.

More info: thegreene.com

3. Dayton Philharmonic Season Opener

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: A concert saluting Antonín Dvořák, Igor Stravinksy and Johannes Brahms opens DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman’s 30th anniversary season. Accomplished violinist Chad Hoopes, a DPO favorite since he was 15, notably returns to perform Stravinsky’s joyful Violin Concerto in D.

Cost: $7.50-$104.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

4. Arts by the River featuring “Seussical the Musical”

When: 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Riverfront Park, 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Details: Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg will present Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s colorful “Seussical the Musical,” saluting all things Dr. Seuss. In addition, this family-friendly event will start at noon on each day and will feature local food trucks and vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: cpamburg.com

5. Dayton Music Club

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

Details: Dayton Music Club begins its 136th season with a program of strings, trumpet, and piano. Rachel Cox and Marna Street, violin and viola, offer music by Prokofiev and Mozart and the world premiere of “Duet for Two Violas” by Dr. Franklin Cox, Wright State University Professor of Cello and Composition. Chris Braun, trumpet, and Dr. Nanyi Qiang, piano, will play Paul Hindemith’s “Sonata for Trumpet and Piano.” Another world premiere performance is the “Sonata for Violin and Piano” by Dayton composer Moira Levant featuring violinist Aurelian Oprea, Dayton Philharmonic concertmaster with pianist Amanda Roberts. The Yellow Springs 8-Hand Piano Ensemble completes the concert with music by Schubert, Grieg, Debussy, and Mozart. The pianists are Caryn Diamond, Camden Dell Grote, Barbara Leeds, and Nancy Lineburgh. A reception will follow the program.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-297-0463 or visit daytonmusicclub.org

6. Smoke, Sizzle & Sounds Family Fest & Vendor Fair

When: Noon-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Madison Park, 301 S. Broadway, Trotwood

Details: The city of Trotwood will host this annual event featuring live music and entertainment, food trucks, business vendors, bounce houses, a barbecue competition featuring cash prizes and more.

Cost: Free

More info: trotwood.org

7. NAMIWalks Montgomery County

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 227 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: This family-friendly event is designed to raise awareness about mental health and raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Includes a resource fair and a Youth Zone, food vendors and options for a one or three-mile walks.

Cost: Free

More info: namiwalks.org/montgomerycounty.ohio

8. Honoring Our Veterans

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.

Details: Country artist Mitch Rossell, who made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022, introduced by Garth Brooks, headlines the Levitt season finale concert saluting our veterans. Opening act will be Dayton’s Guitars4Heroes Band, a non-profit, predominately all-veteran band that plays a variety of classic rock, classic country and patriotic music.

Cost: Free

More info: LevittDayton.org

9. EcoFest 2024

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Enjoy fun and family-oriented education focused on helping the planet. There will be more than 20 new participating booths this year in addition to food trucks, waste free sorting tents and opportunities to test drive electric cars.

Cost: Free

More info: playkettering.org/event/ecofest