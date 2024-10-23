10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

Where: Downtown Dayton’s Oregon District

Details: The Oregon District’s 38th annual Halloween party is centered on the theme “Creatures of the Night,” which is also one of the costume content categories along with best overall costume and best couple/group costume.

Cost: $10 in advance. $15 day of the event.

More info: theoregondistrict.org

2. “Don’t Stop Believin’: The Music of Journey”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic’s Rockin’ Orchestra Series opens with a salute to rock band Journey. This collaboration with Jeans ‘n Classics includes some of Journey’s most popular songs, such as “Any Way You Want It,” “Separate Ways” and “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

Cost: $5-$102.50

More info: daytonlive.org

3. Boo and Brew

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Downtown Dayton’s Water Street District

Details: This bar crawl asks participants to star at Local Cantina, 503 E. First St., to pick up a koozie and a Water Street District Pint Path Passport, then visit the participating businesses, taking a photo at each location and tagging @waterstreetdayton on Instagram or Facebook. Once passports have been completed, they can be returned back to Local Cantina, where participants will receive a 2024 Boo and Brew T-shirt.

More info: Visit the event’s Facebook page.

4. “Remember the Time”

When: Oct. 26-27; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company launches its 56th season rooted in the African American experience with three distinct works created by three distinctive choreographers. The program features: Tommie-Waheed Evans’ “Home/An Untitled Portrait,” which DCDC premiered in 2023′s “The Black Tour”; DCDC Touring Director and Senior Artistic Advisor Kevin Ward’s resetting of “Sets and Chasers,” which DCDC premiered in 1999; and Stafford C. Berry Jr.’s “Double Dutch and Broken Levees,” which will transport audiences to a time where a “rain-soaked block party recalls the Great Migration.”

Cost: $8-$75

More info: dcdc.org

5. Pirate-themed Halloween Party

When: 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: The Foundry, 124 Madison St., Dayton

Details: The Foundry’s pirate-themed celebration features specialty cocktails, DJ beats, pirate tattoos, and more.

Reservations: Visit OpenTable

More info: Visit thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@thefoundryrooftop).

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

6. Brewster at the Schuster

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This event celebrates beers from Miami Valley breweries. Each ticket includes a sampling glass, beer tastings from local breweries, live music and light snacks.

Cost: $64 for adults 21 and up. $18 for designated drivers.

Call: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

7. Women’s Wellness Retreat

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Doors promptly open at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Trotwood

Details: Speaker topics include physical health, nutrition, safety, financial stability and more. Services include massage, barber, waxing, brows, and lashes.

Cost: All services will be offered at discounted rates. The church will be accepting free will donations.

More info: 937-854-1920

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

8. Ohio Federation of Music Clubs Young Artist Concert

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: University of Dayton Marriott Hotel, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: Cellist Leland Ko will play works by Bach, Schumann and Brahms. His piano accompanist is Adria Ye, who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Julliard School of Music and is currently studying at the New England Conservatory.

Cost: Free

More info: ofmc-convention.org

9. The People’s Palette

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Kennedy Union at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: All performers and community members are invited to come together for an afternoon of art, democracy and voting rights. This open mic event is hosted by the Dayton Alumnae and Epsilon Rho Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. with support from the city of Dayton, League of Women Voters, Dayton Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women, and Dayton Unit of the NAACP. Sign up to attend or perform: forms.gle/J7YYSXcgtXwgDxf88

Cost: Free

10. Remembrance Walk

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Details: The Remembrance Walk offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services.

Cost: $25 for individual walker. $20 for veterans or active military. $15 for youth walker.

More info: ohioshospice.org