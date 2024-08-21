Top things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Road, Dayton

Details: The Lebanese Festival offers traditional Lebanese food, cold beer and beverages, ethnic music, dance, rides for kids, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: thelebanesefestival.com

2. The War and Treaty

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 South Main St.

Details: Consisting of husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, Grammy-nominated vocalists The War and Treaty are acclaimed for its blend of blues, gospel, soul, bluegrass and country. In 2023 The War and Treaty became the first Black duo to be nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

3. Bites in the Heights

When: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Dayton food trucks provide a variety of delicacies, children’s activities, a cruise-in car show, and a movie screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Cost: Free

More info: 937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

4. “Sing Sing”

When: Screenings for Aug. 23-29; Fri-Sun: 12:30 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Mon-Thu: 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Oscar buzz! This drama concerning a theatre group imprisoned at Sing Sing is a story of “resilience, humanity and the transformative power of art.”

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

5. Wedding Show and Expo

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Where: The Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: Vendors will have photography, wedding cakes, food from local caterers, decor, flowers and gowns.

Cost: $5 in advance. $10 at the door.

More info: ohioweddingshows.com

6. Egyptian Festival

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Where: St. Mina and St. Abanoub Church, 1531 King Richard Parkway, Miamisburg

Details: The 25th annual Egyptian Festival will feature flavors of Egypt, Egyptian jewelry, arts, crafts, carnival games, and raffle prizes.

Cost: Free

More info: stminastabanoub.org

7. “Sister Act”

When: Through Aug. 25; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. (Sensory-Friendly Performance) and 8 p.m. (ASL Interpreted Performance) Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S Main St., Middletown

Details: Hallelujah! Tia Seay is back in the habit! Having delivered a memorable portrayal of R&B diva-in-hiding Deloris Van Cartier in the Dayton Playhouse’s 2017 production of “Sister Act,” Seay delightfully returns to the feel-good, late 1970s-era material in the polar opposite role of Mother Superior in INNOVAtheatre’s version. Stern yet comical, authoritative yet concerned, the vocally strong Seay wonderfully navigates Mother Superior’s rigidity (“Here Within These Walls” is beautifully rendered) and introspectiveness (“I Haven’t Got a Prayer”). It’s also great to witness Seay’s inherent chemistry with Wright State University musical theatre student Amirah Musa, who energetically leads this production as the high-spirited, self-absorbed Deloris. Musa particularly dials down the sass to deliver the lovely title tune as a meaningful emotional epiphany complete with a few vocal runs showcasing her inner SZA. Director Richard Lee Waldeck’s admirable cast, choreographed by Isadore Karrick, includes radiantly sharp Anna Mae Brown as extroverted Sister Mary Patrick, fittingly meek Mary Kate Caserta as introverted Sister Mary Robert, imposing Michael Abner as vengeful Curtis, understated Jake Eyink as Eddie Souther, and the hilarious Nolan Todd as Joey, holding nothing back in his complete adoration for “The Lady in the Long Black Dress.”

Cost: $25 reserved seating advance; $30 premium seating advance

More info: innovatheatre.com

8. Bellbrook Lions Club Summerfest

When: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Bellbrook Lions Club, 31 S. East St., Bellbrook

Details: The 77th annual SummerFest will include beer, wine, games, carnival rides, crafts, food, and a parade.

Cost: Free

More info: bellbrooklions.org

9. Bricky’s Anniversary Show

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug 24

Where: Star City Brewing, 318 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Details: Bricky’s Comedy Club celebrates its second anniversary with local comedians Luke Capasso, Kevin Ruppert, Jesse Nutt and Michael Wells.

Cost: $15

More info: 937-232-4930 or brickyscomedy.com

10. ‘80s Party at RiverScape

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Bring your best ‘80s attire to this event featuring live music from the band Retrobution, performing classic covers by Duran Duran, The Cars and David Bowie. Food trucks Say Cheese and El Diablo Grill will also be on site.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-275-7275 or metroparks.org