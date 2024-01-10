Treasure Island Supper Club has new owners, announces reopening date

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I did it for the employees more than anything because this is their home,” Zechar said. “A lot of them have been here 20 years plus and this is what they know. This is where they’re comfortable.”

Treasure Island has been “temporarily closed” since Dec. 18 when Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, announced they were no longer managing the restaurant.

Since then, Zechar has been working with owner Duane Isaacs to reopen the restaurant. Zechar had been an employee at the restaurant for 38 years. In July, when the Downses took over management, she had retired.

Zechar said her team is “pretty much starting from the ground up like we are a brand new restaurant.” They have made some upgrades by installing new equipment, redoing floors and painting. They’ve also installed a new POS (point-of-sale) system that everyone is in the midst of learning.

Customers can expect the restaurant’s original menu featuring favorites like steak, prime rib, supreme salads, pork tenderloin sandwiches and much more. Zechar noted customers can now get items from the lunch menu in the evening. For example, customers could not get a beef hot shot after 4 p.m. Now they can because the restaurant will have mashed potatoes and gravy on the menu at all times.

“We’re doing our best to make Treasure Island great again,” Zechar said. “We want people to give us a chance, give us an opportunity and hopefully they will come back and see friendly faces again.”

Over the years, Treasure Island has became a destination restaurant. When GM (General Motors) was the backbone of the community, shift workers would come in for lunch and bring back their family for dinner, Zechar said. The restaurant was known for having quality, consistent food at a good price.

Isaacs was a former high school teacher in Centerville before he began his journey in the restaurant industry. He bought Treasure Island in 1980 and shortly after Glenn Thomas became his partner in the business. The two made a lot of renovations to the restaurant and Thomas did all of the woodwork. From the bar and tables, to the statues and stain glass, Thomas handmade it all in his basement, Zechar said.

Treasure Island, located at 4250 Chief Woods Lane, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is hosting a friends and family day on Monday, Jan. 15 before it opens to the public.