Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat schedule 2022
Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.
We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Middletown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bellbrook: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairborn: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Xenia: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Yellow Springs: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MIAMI COUNTY
Covington: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Troy: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Brookville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Butler Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Centerville: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clayton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Dayton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Englewood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Germantown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Huber Heights: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Kettering: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miamisburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miami Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moraine: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oakwood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Riverside: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Trotwood: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Vandalia: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Washington Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Carrollton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Monday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Air Force Museum - Troops & Treats
Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433
Free Event
A trunk or treat day with fun and spooky activities for kids of all ages - Troops & Treats at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Austin Landing - Trick or Treat
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Austin Landing,10050 Innovation Drive (150), Dayton, OH 45342
Free Event
Save the date spooksters! Join in for Trunk-or-Treat at Austin Landing, if you dare…
Beavercreek Be Hope - Hallo-FUN-Aweenie
Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Be Hope Church, 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432
Free Event
Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene, now Be Hope - Nothing like a cool, crisp, fall evening where laughter is heard everywhere and kids are enjoying fun in a safe setting!
Calumet Center Trunk N’ Treat
Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Calumet Center, 580 Calumet Lane, Dayton, OH 45417
Jefferson Township Trunk n’ Treat at the Calumet Center - Candy, Games, Face Painting, Music, Refreshments, FUN, FUN, FUN
Centerville-Washington Park District - Truck or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Oak Grove Park,1790 E. Social Row Road, Centerville, OH 45458
Free Event
Check out big vehicles from around town! Business participants will provide a variety of giveaways such as candy, stickers and more!
Dayton Fall Harvest Festival 2022 Drive-Thru
Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Kettering Field, 444 N Bend Blvd, Dayton, OH 45404
Free Event
The City of Dayton Halloween Fall Harvest Festival drive-thru event at Kettering Field - Oct. 31, 2022 6-8 pm
Dayton Mall Trick-or-Treat
Sunday, Oct. 30, 12-2 p.m.
Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459
Meet in Center Court, grab a bag from the Dayton Mall and go store-to-store Trick-or-Treating.
Moraine - Boo Bash
Saturday, Oct. 15, 4-8 p.m.
Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine, OH 45439
A Free Family Fun Event at the Payne Recreation Center in Moraine with Kids Zone, Indoor Trick or Treat and more.
