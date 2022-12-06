Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round.
Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release.
“This allows patrons to hit golf balls into the range outside without the weather hindering that swing,” the release noted.
In addition, Long Shots has a HD golf simulator located inside the restaurant that guests can rent for extra tee time, parties, corporate events or just to have a good time.
The restaurant features a variety of different items such as pizzas, subs and more. They also have a fully stocked liquor bar along with a rotating lineup of 16 craft beers on tap. Customers are able to eat or drink in an enclosed patio with heaters throughout the winter.
“Not only can you enjoy the indoor bar, restaurant, and golf simulator... You can enjoy the outdoor areas and stay warm doing so,” the release noted.
According to its Facebook page, Long Shots is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information about Long Shots, visit www.longshotsoh.com or the driving range’s Facebook page.
