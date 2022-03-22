dayton-daily-news logo
TV special about Dayton Foundation airs this weekend

WHIO-TV will air a 30-minute special about The Dayton Foundation called “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation. The program will explore the roots of the foundation that now encompasses more than 4,000 charitable funds from individuals, families and organizations.

What to Know
18 minutes ago

A 30-minute special about The Dayton Foundation titled “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation” will air Saturday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. on WHIO-TV.

The special chronicles the roots of The Dayton Foundation from its initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until the present day, with the organization encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds. According to a release, the Foundation ranks second in number of charitable funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.

Narrated by Emmy-winning actor Bruce Cromer, the program features interviews with various Dayton history experts, community leaders, Dayton Foundation staff, and Governing Board Members.

The special will also stream on WHIO.com. For more information, visit daytonfoundation.org or follow the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

