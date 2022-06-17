UD professor’s musical passion leads to podcasting, television

Jipson, also known as Dr. J, recently became on-air host of DATV’s long-running monthly program, “Dayton Music Scene.”

“I have real difficulty saying no but all these projects are related,” he said. “It’s all an effort to find different channels so people can experience great local music. It’s another outlet for this same musical mission. I felt like if I’d feel bad if I didn’t at least try the TV show.”

Recent guests include Shannon Clark & the Sugar, Toxic Nobility, Oh Condor and Nick Kizirnis.

“It’s all volunteer and the crew are great,” Jipson said. “I’m the third host but they’ve been doing this show since 2016. It’s probably going to be a lot more work than I expected but the whole team has embraced me. They’re very kind. There was no concern that I’d help coordinate, produce and help book bands. We pretty much have the full year booked. We’ve got everything from hard rock to singer-songwriters to folk to country to alternative. It’s really important to showcase that diversity, which is one of the strengths of Dayton.”

More info: anchor.fm/uncool-music-conversations, www.wudrflyerradio.com, datv.org.

