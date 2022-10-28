UK vinyl label issues unreleased Dayton funk from Platypus

“This guy only releases vinyl,” said Platypus member Arthur “Hakim” Stokes. “He also sells other vinyl around the world. He was still interested to see if I had anything else so I sent some other stuff for them to consider. They liked it but it didn’t have that late-’70s, early-’80s thing they’re looking for. They’re very particular. If it was a deep album cut, they’re not interested in that either. They only want stuff that was never released.”

While never as big as the Ohio Players, Zapp or Lakeside, Platypus was on Casablanca Records alongside acts like Donna Summer, KISS and Parliament. The funk group released its debut album, “Platypus,” in 1979 and its second and final album, “Cherry,” in 1980. It was a time of internal strife at Casablanca. Flamboyant label founder Neil Bogart left in 1980, ending a seven-year reign of excess and hits by Summer, the Village People and others.