Unique shop in Dayton’s Historic Huffman neighborhood celebrates one year

Pink Moon Goods is celebrating its one year anniversary of having a brick-and-mortar space in Dayton’s Historic Huffman neighborhood from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Owner Kathleen Hotmer wants to say thank you to her customers by providing snacks and drinks as well as live music. Also, the first 50 people who make a purchase will receive a free cloth napkin and a sticker. Dolce Doppio, a mobile espresso bar, will be on site with coffee and a special Pink Moon Chai. In addition, Brooke Medlin of Radicle Plants will be selling dried flower bouquets.

“I am very proud to have created something that people are surprised to find in Dayton,” Hotmer said. “From the beauty of the shop, the odd location and the eclectic mix of both familiar and also unknown products, I feel like many people are surprised to find something so amazing in our little city. This was truly a goal of mine, and I can’t help but to be proud of the fact that I am pulling it off while also adding to the vibrancy of our city.”

Pink Moon Goods is a curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods. Customers can find anything from art, candles and home décor to cleaning supplies, stationary and toys.

“Generally speaking, I would say that the shop offers a collection of goods that can be considered practical while also being beautiful and always ethically made,” Hotmer said. “There are familiar brands but also unique items that cannot be found anywhere else in Ohio or even in the United States.”

One of those unique items include Imabari towels. The towels are imported from Japan and Pink Moon Goods is the only shop outside of Japan that carries them. Hotmer said they are certified for maximum softness and absorbency.

Pink Moon Goods began in Sept. 2020 with pop-ups at local farmers markets and businesses. Hotmer said the amount of items and brands she offers has dramatically grown from when she first started, but some favorite items like Redecker brushes, Weck jars, Marius Fabre French cauldron soap and Little Truths Studio cards remain.

In the second year of Pink Moon Goods, Hotmer plans to focus on ways to bring more experiences to the shop. She wants Pink Moon Goods to not only be a shop, but a community centered space with lots of opportunities for self-enrichment and connecting with others.

“There is a lot of information out in the world about what it means to shop small and support local. I want to encourage folks to really lean into that world,” Hotmer said. “The more we can get folks to just remember to set supporting local as a priority, the more we change the overall look and vibe of our city which in turn effects each of us in the most positive way.”

Pink Moon Goods, located at 2027 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.