UPDATE: Boston Stoker to close downtown Dayton location this month due to ‘ongoing drop in foot traffic’

Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is closing its downtown Dayton location at 34 W. Second St. on Friday, May 26 due to an ongoing drop in foot traffic since the coronavirus pandemic and more businesses working remotely, a press release from the company said.
According to the release, the company will continue to use the space for training and events until early 2024.
The downtown Dayton location is open 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Baristas at the downtown location were offered to relocate to other area locations, the release said. The company has additional locations at 215 N. Main Street in Centerville, 8321 N. Main Street in Dayton and 1293 S. Dorset Road in Troy.
According to the release, the company has recently moved its headquarters from Vandalia to Dayton at 205 E. First St.
“We are very excited to continue being a part of the downtown Dayton community,” said Henry Dean, president and CEO of Boston Stoker.
Boston Stoker, a family-owned company, was founded by Don and Sally Dean as a pipe and tobacco shop in Englewood in 1973, according to the company’s website. The Deans started offering free, freshly brewed specialty coffee to their customers as a way to build their customer base.
“As the tobacco business grew for Boston Stoker, so did the demand for coffee,” the website said.
Boston Stoker now roasts more the 150,000 pounds of coffee annually and has a strong focus on the development of direct trade relationships with coffee farms around the world, according to the website.
