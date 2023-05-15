UPDATE: Boston Stoker to close downtown Dayton location this month due to ‘ongoing drop in foot traffic’

“We are very excited to continue being a part of the downtown Dayton community,” said Henry Dean, president and CEO of Boston Stoker.

Boston Stoker, a family-owned company, was founded by Don and Sally Dean as a pipe and tobacco shop in Englewood in 1973, according to the company’s website. The Deans started offering free, freshly brewed specialty coffee to their customers as a way to build their customer base.

“As the tobacco business grew for Boston Stoker, so did the demand for coffee,” the website said.

Boston Stoker now roasts more the 150,000 pounds of coffee annually and has a strong focus on the development of direct trade relationships with coffee farms around the world, according to the website.