UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon

Dayton.com reported in mid-November that Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space at 4480 Powell Road. At the time, the city believed the food manufacturing business would continue, but operations will discontinue.

“The food manufacturing operation is being discontinued due to supply and transportation costs pertaining to ingredients obtained from the Chicago area,” said Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights. “I’m told due to these factors the manufacturing end of the business is simply no longer profitable.”