Upscale American bistro restaurant closes at The Greene

Jaqua’s, an upscale American bistro restaurant featuring made-from-scratch dishes, has closed its doors at The Greene Town Center confirmed Allison West, a business development specialist with the mixed-use shopping center.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
The restaurant was located at 81 Magnolia Lane Suite 214, across the street from Von Maur.
When this news outlet spoke with the owners ahead of the restaurant opening in summer 2021, they said it was an independent family venture from their catering business. The family had been in the hospitality business since the 1960s.
Bill Jaqua previously said they looked to lease a space for a restaurant for about a year when the space at The Greene became available.
“This whole thing was inspired by the challenge of it,” Jaqua noted. “We’re really good at food service and we have a lot to bring to the table.”
West said additional comments were not available at this time.
The last time the restaurant posted on Facebook was April 12.
