Upscale American bistro restaurant closes at The Greene

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

Jaqua’s, an upscale American bistro restaurant featuring made-from-scratch dishes, has closed its doors at The Greene Town Center confirmed Allison West, a business development specialist with the mixed-use shopping center.

The restaurant was located at 81 Magnolia Lane Suite 214, across the street from Von Maur.

When this news outlet spoke with the owners ahead of the restaurant opening in summer 2021, they said it was an independent family venture from their catering business. The family had been in the hospitality business since the 1960s.

Bill Jaqua previously said they looked to lease a space for a restaurant for about a year when the space at The Greene became available.

ExploreChef with Michelin Star experience to lead new Dayton restaurant

“This whole thing was inspired by the challenge of it,” Jaqua noted. “We’re really good at food service and we have a lot to bring to the table.”

West said additional comments were not available at this time.

The last time the restaurant posted on Facebook was April 12.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

