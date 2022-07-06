Vandalia Youth Theatre presents 3 musicals, ‘SpongeBob’ opens this weekend

Combined Shape Caption Vandalia Youth Theatre rehearses "The SpongeBob Musical," slated July 8-10 at Northmont High School. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Vandalia Youth Theatre rehearses "The SpongeBob Musical," slated July 8-10 at Northmont High School. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Whether a student has nine years of experience or exploring the world of theater for the first time, all are welcome to participate. For auditions, each age group has a different level of tasks. Primaries, second through fifth grade, sing songs and read stories. Juniors, fifth grade through eighth grade, have a dance audition, sing songs from Disney and prepare a funny story for their monologue. Seniors, ninth grade through twelfth grade, prepare a Broadway song, their own monologue and go through an extensive callback process, according to Traeln Hoover, VYT board president. Ultimately every child who auditions receives a role.

Hoover, who has been the board president of VYT for two years, says the program allows students to “build strong friendships and a foundation in theater that will serve them throughout their life in public speaking, in confidence and in their future careers, as well as possibly building a future Broadway star.”

The troupe’s youngest group stems from the Young Performers Camp, comprised of ages pre-K though second grade, who will be the opening act for “The SpongeBob Musical.” “The SpongeBob Musical” will feature the seniors July 8-July 10. ”Seussical Kids,” consisting of popular Dr. Seuss characters such as Horton the Elephant and Cat in the Hat, will be performed by the primaries July 15-17. “Descendants: The Musical,” based on the Disney Channel original movie, will be performed by the juniors July 15-17 as well.

All performances will be held at Northmont High School, located at 4196 National Rd. in Clayton.

For more information about VYT or to purchase tickets, visit http://vandaliayouththeatre.net/performances/.