Victor’s Taco Shop to open new location on Far Hills near Kettering

Victor’s Taco Shop is planning to open a new location at 5837 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. near the edge of Kettering in February 2024.

“We’ve been wanting to come to the Kettering area for a couple years now,” said co-owner Jonathan Gaytan.

Gaytan says he had his eyes on this location for about three years, but every time he inquired about the space someone else had been in contract. He said when the contract fell through, the timing was finally perfect.

The space previously housed a Taco Bell. Gaytan said the exterior will be painted and signs are being made. The interior is about 60 percent done.

The 2,000-square-foot building will feature a dine-in area with seating for around 55 people and a drive-thru.

The fast-food, Mexican restaurant offers the same quality food as a traditional sit-down Mexican restaurant, Gaytan said. Customer favorites include Carne Asada Fries, Breakfast Burritos, Birria Tacos, Super Nachos and Taco Bowls.

Victor’s Taco Shop was planning to open a location in Kettering on Bigger Road about three years ago, but the building needed a lot of work. Gaytan said he still plans to utilize that space in the future.

The Washington Twp. restaurant will be the company’s 14th location in Ohio. The owners are also working on opening a location in Columbus at 2110 Morse Road.

Victor’s Taco Shop has several locations throughout the Dayton area including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Dayton, Xenia, Fairborn and Springfield. All locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant located at 1438 N. Keowee St. in Dayton is open until midnight.

For more information, visit www.victorstacoshopohio.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

