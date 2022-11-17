Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer.
Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
She told Dayton.com that since then she had been participating in festivals and catering graduation parties, in addition to purchasing the last trailer Volz had owned before opening up the brick-and-mortar space. At this point the trailer is gutted and she is raising funds to revitalize it, Bowman explained.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity at Action Sports,” Bowman said. “The real plan is to have Voltzy’s trailer up and running.”
She explained that the 25-foot trailer still has Volz’s handwriting above the threshold of the door.
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is open at 1103 Gateway Drive in Dayton Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. with a limited menu. Call ahead orders start at 11:30 a.m.
“Everybody misses the brick-and-mortar, but they’re just happy the legacy is continuing,” Bowman said. “The legacy lives on. I don’t plan on ever letting it go.”
When Bowman posted the news on the establishment’s Facebook page, customers congratulated her and raved about their food.
“Was great to get the sliders again,” Chuck Davis wrote. “Appreciate you carrying on everything.”
“It was so good, thank you for doin(g) what you do,” Nathan Noxsel said. “I’m still finishing off my last couple sliders from this afternoon.”
“I’m so proud of u Sammy,” Carlie Woodward said. “And I know Rick is smiling down just so proud of what u have already accomplished and what the future holds for (you)!”
Bowman said she appreciates all the customers that have already come out this week.
“Having them here supporting me like they did him (Volz) is probably one of the most rewarding things that makes me get out of bed in the morning,” Bowman said. “I love each and every one of my customers just like they’re family.”
Bowman explained she is renting the trailer at Action Sports Center and offering a limited menu with customer favorites like Cheeseburgers, The Betty-Ann, The Hog, Slammer Wrap and more.
“The full menu is not gone forever,” Bowman said. “I still have it. It will come back.”
She said she plans to expand the current menu by running specials and adding soups.
Overall, Bowman said her plan is to get the old trailer up and running by the time weather breaks, find a permanent spot for it and serve the full menu.
“To carry on his (Volz) legacy, it is the closest that I feel to him standing behind that grill,” Bowman said. “Taking over his spot is literally the most rewarding thing that there is.”
For more information about Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.
