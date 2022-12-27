Wahlburgers to open Thursday at Dayton racino

Wahlburgers first opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts by Paul Wahlberg. According to the restaurant’s website, Wahlberg loved food and his family, but he wasn’t satisfied cooking just for them.

“He wanted to cook for everyone else’s family too,” the website said. “He was hungry for something more. So, he created Wahlburgers.”

Woffindale said there are no plans for any of the Wahlberg brothers to come to the restaurant at this time, but if they make a visit in the future the racino will post about it on its social media pages.

Wahlburgers was constructed in an unoccupied space in the racino’s food court area next to Take 2 Grill.

The menu has a variety of burgers including The Our Burger featuring a beef burger, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce, and The BBQ Bacon featuring a beef burger, white cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, BBQ sauce and avocado spread. The restaurant also offers salads, other sandwiches, housemade shakes and more.

Wahlburgers is joining three other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill and Zombie Dogz. Woffindale said another new restaurant is expected to open up Q1 of 2023 in the Barstool Sportsbook.

“(There are) lots of fun things coming to Dayton here at Hollywood Gaming and we hope that everyone can come visit us,” Woffindale said.

For more information about Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, visit www2.hollywooddaytonraceway.com.