Warped Wing announces grand opening date for Huber Heights brewery

Warped Wing Brewing Company is holding a grand opening for its newest brewery and taproom location in Huber Heights on Friday, June 16.
“We’ve been soft opening now for a couple of weeks in Huber Heights, but we’re incredibly excited to officially open our doors and share some pints with our friends up north,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing. “This new location has a great vibe and I’m excited for people to experience it.”
The new brewery is located at 6602 Executive Boulevard near the Rose Music Center in the space that previously housed Truck Pro.
The 12,000-square-foot space features a 4,000-square-foot taproom with 127 seats, event space for 48 people, large kitchen focusing on smoked meats and food, and a dog-friendly biergarten positioned on the Rose Music Center side with 104 seats.
“We are planning on adding a pilot brewing system at our new location in Huber Heights,” said John Haggerty, co-founder and brewmaster. “The flexibility of having multiple systems allows us more opportunity to experiment and create unique offerings exclusive to our taprooms.”
Bowman noted they are thinking about adding an outdoor experience to the Huber Heights location.
“The exciting part about that property is we have five acres there and there are some woods that go towards the highway,” Bowman said. “We’ve talked about phase two of incorporating some trails back there and maybe adding a shipping container bar.”
In addition to Warped Wing’s vast selection of brews on tap and in to-go packages, the taproom will also serve a variety of beverages including hard seltzers, housemade sodas, hard cider, specialty cocktails and mocktails.
“‘The Heights’ is really taking shape and we’re so proud to be a part of it,” Bowman said.
Warped Wing has locations at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Rd. in Mason.
The brewery is open in Huber Heights 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The kitchen will close one hour prior to the taproom. For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.
