Warped Wing announces grand opening date for Huber Heights brewery

Bowman noted they are thinking about adding an outdoor experience to the Huber Heights location.

“The exciting part about that property is we have five acres there and there are some woods that go towards the highway,” Bowman said. “We’ve talked about phase two of incorporating some trails back there and maybe adding a shipping container bar.”

In addition to Warped Wing’s vast selection of brews on tap and in to-go packages, the taproom will also serve a variety of beverages including hard seltzers, housemade sodas, hard cider, specialty cocktails and mocktails.

“‘The Heights’ is really taking shape and we’re so proud to be a part of it,” Bowman said.

Warped Wing has locations at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Rd. in Mason.

The brewery is open in Huber Heights 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The kitchen will close one hour prior to the taproom. For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.