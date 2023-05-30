Warped Wing kicks off soft opening Wednesday in Huber Heights

“For the record, we’ve never had a plan to open up a second location,” Bowman said. “They’ve all been unique circumstances or relationships that have led to these opportunities.”

Warped Wing was planning to scout locations in Columbus, but the realtor had the listing for the Huber Heights location. Bowman said they started there and ultimately chose that location.

“We could see it,” Bowman said. “You could envision Executive Boulevard and The Heights and what that could become.”

Warped Wing knew they had a consumer base in Huber Heights. During the coronavirus pandemic, they delivered more beer via their home delivery program to Huber Heights than any other community, Bowman said.

The 12,000-square-foot space features a 4,000-square-foot taproom, event space for 40 to 50 people, large kitchen focusing on smoked meats and food, dog friendly biergarten positioned on the Rose Music Center side, and a small pilot brewing system.

“The flexibility of having multiple systems allows us more opportunity to experiment and create unique offerings exclusive to our taprooms,” John Haggerty, co-founder and brewmaster at Warped Wing previously said.

Bowman noted they are thinking about adding an outdoor experience to the Huber Heights location.

“The exciting part about that property is we have five acres there and there are some woods that go towards the highway,” Bowman said. “We’ve talked about phase two of incorporating some trails back there and maybe adding a shipping container bar.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Warped Wing has a “vast selection” of beers on tap as well as wine, seltzer, hard cider and spirits. Guests are able to order specialty cocktails or non-alcoholic options like housemade sodas.

The brewery company partnered with Synergy & Mills Development in the construction of the new site.

Warped Wing has locations at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Rd. in Mason.

The brewery is open in Huber Heights 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.