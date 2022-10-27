dayton-daily-news logo
Warped Wing teams up with Esther Price for ‘secret’ collaboration beer

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
25 minutes ago

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Esther Price Candies are celebrating the return of their “secret” collaboration beer with an old-fashioned beer party slated Thursday, Nov. 3.

“This is our favorite time of year,” said Nick Bowman, vice president of sales and marketing and managing partner at Warped Wing.

“Esther’s Li’l Secret Launch Party & Reveal” starts at 4 p.m. at Warped Wing’s Dayton taproom, 26 Wyandot Street.

“Not only do we get the opportunity to work with some of the world’s finest chocolatiers at Esther Price Candies, but this year we’re celebrating the return of our Esther’s Reveal in old school fashion with a big old fashioned beer party,” Bowman said. “We’re looking forward to getting everyone together again and can’t wait to share this year’s secret with you all.”

Tickets are not required. There will not be a seated dinner or designated time slots this year, a press release from Warped Wing explained.

Each year the seasonal creation features a unique style and flavor. Last year’s creation was a Chocolate Almond Bark Brown Ale aged in bourbon barrels.

The original Esther’s Li’l Secret will be on tap and available in four-pack cans to go. A barrel-aged variant will be available in single format 12.7-ounce bottles and on tap, the release said.

Warped Wing will release Esther’s Li’l Secret the following day at its Springboro Taproom, 25 Wright Station Way, and its Mason Taproom, 5650 Tylersville Road. For more information about Warped Wing, visit www.warpedwing.com.

