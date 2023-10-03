Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A reopens after renovations

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. reopened today after being closed for renovations for about six months.

The restaurant now features three drive-thru lanes with one lane dedicated to mobile orders, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Chick-fil-A closed for renovations on March 31. The restaurant hoped to be closed for no longer than 10 to 12 weeks.

“We want to thank you for your continued support and dedication to our Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A,” wrote operator Marla Davis in an email to customers in March.

The restaurant currently offers seasonal items such as the Caramel Crumble Milkshake and Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. For more information, visit the Washington Twp. location’s Facebook or Instagram pages.