Wat Da Pho plans January opening in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho opened its doors in Beavercreek at 3464 Pentagon Blvd. Suite D in Jan. 2017. The Beavercreek location features a 5,000-square-foot space with a long list of menu options. The Huber Heights restaurant will be an express version of the current restaurant concept.

Explore Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

“This is the very first version of the express location that we have,” said Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le. “If this one is successful, soon we’re going to open the next one.”

The owners plan to have multiple locations in the next couple of years by expanding throughout the Dayton region, followed by Cincinnati and Columbus.

The new 1,600-square-foot restaurant will feature a self-order kiosk as well as counter service. It is expected to seat 39 people inside with additional seating on an outdoor patio.

Customers can expect authentic Vietnamese Pho Noodle Soup, Vermicelli Noodle Salad, subs, sandwiches and a variety of appetizers including Crab Rangoon, BBQ Bund and Fried Egg Rolls.

During the grand opening, Wat Da Pho will be open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Normal operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.watdaphoexpress.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.