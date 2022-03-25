Watch the Oscars at the Neon’s annual party

“It was a powerful year for film,” McNeal said. “It was a year that really shook things up a little, especially with heavy themes such as (relocation) and moving on in “Belfast,” grief and mourning in ‘Drive My Car,’ and the separation of family in ‘Parallel Mothers.’ And these films and themes were handled elegantly and beautifully over the year. The Neon is heavily curated – we’re not just bringing all the franchise films to town. We look for films we feel are great and have merit, films that people will be talking about, and we’re often right.”

Caption This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Oscar ballots are available now in the Neon lobby. Patrons can drop them off tomorrow, March 26, beginning at noon. Seating reservations will begin at that time as well. In order to be eligible for prizes, you must be present at the party. Doors open at 7 p.m. The presentation begins at 8 p.m. Current COVID protocols will be enforced.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St. For more information, visit neonmovies.com.

In related news, Dayton native Curtiss Cook is featured as Abe in Best Picture nominee “West Side Story,” a glorious remake whose seven nominations include Steven Spielberg for Best Director and Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress.

For a complete list of Oscar nominees, visit oscars.org.

Russell’s Oscar Predictions:

Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Emilia Jones, left, and Eugenio Derbez in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Emilia Jones, left, and Eugenio Derbez in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Best Picture

Will Win: “CODA”

Could Win: “The Power of the Dog”

Should Have Been Nominated: “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Caption This image released by Netflix shows cinematographer Ari Wegner, left, with producer-director Jane Campion on the set of "The Power of the Dog." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Kirsty Griffin Credit: Kirsty Griffin Caption This image released by Netflix shows cinematographer Ari Wegner, left, with producer-director Jane Campion on the set of "The Power of the Dog." (Netflix via AP) Credit: Kirsty Griffin Credit: Kirsty Griffin

Best Director

Will Win: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Could Win: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Should Have Been Nominated: Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Caption This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Best Actor

Will Win: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Could Win: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Should Have Been Nominated: Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Caption Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Courtesy Searchlight Pictures/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS Caption Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Courtesy Searchlight Pictures/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Best Actress

Will Win: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Could Win: Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Should Have Been Nominated: Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Best Supporting Actor

Will Win: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Could Win: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Should Have Been Nominated: Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Caption This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP) Credit: Niko Tavernise Credit: Niko Tavernise Caption This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP) Credit: Niko Tavernise Credit: Niko Tavernise

Best Supporting Actress

Will Win: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Could Win: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Should Have Been Nominated: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”