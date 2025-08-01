What are the ‘golden days of summer’? Look at the feathers, the sunsets and the plants

Or maybe it’s just the literal color that seems to abound this time of year with American Goldfinches and Goldenrod flowering.

Will the real goldfinch please stand up?

At its peak color (which is now), the male American Goldfinch is almost highlighter-yellow with black bars on its wings and just a splash on its forehead. It’s a striking combination that gets your attention just like a highlighted section on a printed page. The European version, which is simply called a Goldfinch, is much less gold and nearly drab by comparison, but likely classified first. At least at this time of the year. Females of the species never get the bright color of the males.

Grainivores

They are strict vegetarians and feed almost exclusively on seeds with they’re specially adapted conical beaks. This makes them willing visitors to backyard feeders. They love weedy open fields, especially those native prairie plants and flowers. They are also some of the latest breeders during the year of all birds, waiting until new thistle seeds and others are readily available in June and July. Incubation typically takes 12-14 days, and they’re off and flying 15 days later in an unmistakable undulating pattern from one spot to another.

Beauty this bright is fleeting

Then it all goes away. American Goldfinches are the only member of their family to undergo a complete molt, where they replace all of their feathers. When this happens as winter approaches, the males’ bright and bold-colored feathers are replaced with ordinary-looking greenish drab versions. There’s nothing gilded about them until late next spring, marking the arrival of summer.

Fields of gold

There are multiple species of Goldenrod in Ohio. Many bloom much later than other flowering plants in Ohio, from now until the first hard frost for some varieties. Wrapping fields and fencerows in a warm yellow, Goldenrod is a pollinator’s dream. Dripping with sticky pollen, they provide high-quality late-season nutrition for countless butterflies, bees, and other insects.

Before you get any other ideas, and despite previous accusations, Goldenrod is most likely not responsible for your seasonal allergies. Because Goldenrod pollen is sticky, it relies on pollinators, not the wind, to carry the spores. You can thank ragweed, which blooms at the same time, for your itchy eyes and stuffy nose. Correlation is not causation. In fact, Goldenrod actually offers a host of benefits. Native Americans used it to treat bee stings and in teas to reduce fevers. Its botanical name, “Solidago,” actually means “to make whole,” referring to the indigenous plant’s healing, anti-inflammatory, and medicinal properties.

Over the horizon

If you want to add some late summer and fall color in the way of both flora and fauna to your property in the future, you should include Goldenrod. Ground-nesting birds such as pheasants and quail seek out the overhead cover provided by the tall stems, and their hatching chicks appreciate the abundance of bugs they rely on for protein. Most seed mixes for native plants and pollinator gardens will include Goldenrod varieties. Make sure that the seed mix you choose is compatible with and native to our part of Southwest Ohio.

One thing to keep an eye on is managing the Goldenrod stand. While not invasive (they’re native), they can spread aggressively. Left unchecked, some varieties can quickly take over an area and turn it into a monoculture. That’s not necessarily good for anyone or the appearance you might be looking for in a garden setting.

Stay golden

Enjoy the last days of summer as it shifts into fall. Take a minute to appreciate all that is golden around us, from finches to flowers to sunsets. If you’re able, several area parks include native prairie sections. There you’ll likely find both Goldfinches and Goldenrod, maybe in the same view. Maybe at sunset.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

RESOURCES

Cox Arboretum - Conservation Corner

See multiple habitats in a 7-acre area, including a tall grass prairie, shrublands, wetlands, and a bird blind for viewing wildlife.

metroparks.org/places-to-go/cox-arboretum/

Kirby Preserve

This nearly 110-acre preserve includes 4 miles of hiking trails and was acquired through a Clean Ohio grant. Crews have been eradicating honeysuckle, developing prairie, meadow, and wildflower areas.

ntprd.org/kirby-preserve/

Forest Run Metro Park

82 acres of scenic prairies, woods, and wetlands provide diverse habitat, food, and shelter for a variety of wildlife. A raised observation deck allows visitors to view the prairie.

yourmetroparks.net/parks/forest-run

Identify and get to know the American Goldfinch

ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/animals/birds/american-goldfinch

Benefits of Goldenrod

extension.psu.edu/goldenrod-not-just-another-pretty-face#:~:text=It%20has%20been%20used%20to,and%20leaves%20to%20reduce%20fever.

Plant a pollinator garden

ohionativeplantmonth.org/plant-a-pollinator-garden

Find Prairie Seeds

opnseed.com/