What you need to know about trick-or-treating in your community


The New Carlisle Farmers Market hosted a Halloween-themed night, which included trick-or-treat, hayrides, and a pumpkin carving contest.

What to Know
By Staff reports
41 minutes ago

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in most communities on Thursday, Oct. 28 or Sunday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treat schedule 2021

Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.

Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to newsroomddn@gmail.com.


The Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants event, hosted by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership was held on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Even though costumes featuring Harry Potter characters were encouraged but not required, attendees wore a wide variety of costumes. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY

Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Covington: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

