Wheat Penny closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar at 515 Wayne Ave. in Dayton has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
“As all of you who have dined with us or have gotten carry-out know, we have taken extreme precautions to keep all of our employees and you, the customer, safe,” Wheat Penny’s owners announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18. “Unfortunately, even with all of our strenuous standards in place, we have just learned this morning that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have moved quickly to close Wheat Penny, both dine-in and carry-out, and are following all the required steps, including having all employees tested and the restaurant deep-cleaned. We are working closely with the Montgomery County Health Department on how to proceed, and will follow their direction on when we will be able to re-open.”
According to “Responsible Restart Ohio” protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”
The “recommended best practices” in such cases calls upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/ notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the “Responsible Restart Ohio” document.