Where to swim in Dayton: A list of splash pads and pools to help keep you cool

Whiffs of coconut and chlorine are in the air. You know what that means — it’s summer!

Many pools, private swim clubs and aquatic centers are open for the summer season. combatting the region’s high temperatures. Here is a list of places of where to swim in Dayton and in the region.

Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights

Hours: 1-8 p.m. daily. Closed for non-members Monday and Wednesday

Location: 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Ticket price: $15 for adults, $12 for children under the age of 17 and $10 for seniors 60-years-old and older. Children 2-years-old and younger get in free. Residents of Huber Heights receive a discount.

Other details: A ratio of one adult per three children under 7-years-old must be kept. Season passes are available, and allow for perks such as extra swimming hours.

Troy Aquatic Park

Credit: Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Hours: Calendar can be viewed online. Pool closes for the season Aug. 18

Location: 460 W. Staunton Drive, Troy

Ticket price: $7 for those between the ages of 6 and 59. $6 for those 60-years-old and older. $5 for those between the ages of 5 and 6. Children under the age of 2 get in free.

Other details: Season passes are available, which offers privileges such as special swimming hours. This pool is also available to be rented for special events.

Gardner Memorial Pool

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily until the pool closes for the season Labor Day

Location: 105 Patterson Road, Oakwood

Ticket price: Single memberships are $255 each. Family memberships are $415 each. Senior memberships are $165 each. Members of the Oakwood Community Center pay a discounted price of $210 for a single membership, $330 for a family membership and $130 for a senior subscription.

Other details: This pool is only available to Oakwood residents.

Germantown Aquatic Center

Hours: Open daily noon-7 p.m. until the end of August

Location: 75 N. Walnut St., Germantown

Ticket price: $8 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Senior residents are free, non-resident seniors are $4. $3 for those 3 or 4-years-old. Single season passes are $88 for residents or $121 for non-residents. Family season passes are $176 for residents or $242 for non-residents. Family passes are good for up to four people, additionals are $25 each.

Other details: This pool does offer swim lessons, and the pool can be rented out for private events.

New Carlisle Pool

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily. Pool closes for the summer in mid-August

Location: 301 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle

Ticket price: $7 for adults. $6 for seniors age 65 and older. $6 for those between the ages of 5 and 17. Non-swimmers cost $5. Children 4-years-old and younger are free. Applications are available for season passes.

Other details: This pool is available for private events and birthday parties. Phone number: 937-845-8116

Melody Pool Swim Club

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. until closing for the season on Labor Day unless otherwise noted

Location: 7331 Pleasant Plain Road, Clayton

Ticket price: $265 for individual memberships, $405 for a family of two, $465 for a family of three and $515 for a family of four. The scale goes up to a family of eight, which costs $745. Senior memberships are $250 each.

Other details: An 21-years-old and older “Adult Luau” will be held June 27. Phone number: 937-540-9276

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily until closing for the season Aug. 18

Location: 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City

Ticket price: $8 for adults, $7 for children and $6 for seniors. Children age 2 and under are free. Season passes are available $185 for adults, $150 for children and seniors and $290 for families. Tipp City residents can purchase season passes for a discounted rate of $135 for adults, $110 for children and seniors and $235 for families. Children are defined as ages 3 to 17 and seniors are defined as age 65 and older.

Other details: Swimming lessons are available. Phone number: 937-667-2781

Adventure Reef Water Park

Credit: Jan Underwood

Credit: Jan Underwood

Hours: 12:30-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday (residents and passholders only.) Only open Saturday and Sunday after Aug. 17. Pool closes for the season on Labor Day

Location: 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering

Ticket price: $12 for adults, $11 for youth and $4 for those 2-years-old and younger. Residents of Kettering pay a discounted rate of $8 for adults, $7 for youth and $2 for those 2-years-old and younger. Season passes are available for $121 for adults, $106 for children and $349 for families. Kettering residents pay a discounted season rate of $80 for adults, $70 for children and $235 for families.

Other details: Swimming lessons for all ages are available. The American Red Cross also holds instruction courses at the pool. Phone number: 937-296-2587

Splash Zone Aquatic Center

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. daily. Pool closes for the season Aug. 11

Location: 300 Eagle City Road, Springfield

Ticket price: $8 for adults, $6 for youth under 18-years-old. Children 3-years-old and younger get in free.

Other details: The complex is ADA accessible. There are also a number of slides available at the park. Phone number: 937-324-7665

Fair Valley Swim & Tennis

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. daily. Pool closes for the season Labor Day

Location: 5975 Brantford Road, Dayton

Ticket price: $295 for a single membership, $395 for a couple’s membership and $495 for a family membership.

Other details: The pool is able to be rented for special events. Phone number: 937-890-3940

Cardinal Hill Recreation Club

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Noon-8 Sunday. Pool closes for the season Labor Day

Location: 1990 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek

Ticket price: $335 for an individual membership, $410 for a couple’s membership and $485 for a family membership.

Other details: Special events will be held at the pool throughout the summer. Phone number: 937-429-3131

Woodhaven Swim & Tennis Club

Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Monday through Friday. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pool season ends Labor Day

Location: 7620 Yankee St., Dayton

Other details: This pool is currently at capacity, but there is a waitlist available to join. Phone Number: 937-433-4741

Greene Valley Recreation Club

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Summer hours end Aug. 14. Pool closes for the season Labor Day

Location: 2673 La Cresta Drive, Beavercreek

Other details: This pool is currently not accepting new members, but a waitlist is available. Phone number: 937-867-0338

Wilson Park Pool

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Noon-7 p.m. Saturday. 1-8 p.m. Sunday. Pool closes for the season Labor Day

Location: 1226 S. Elm St., West Carrollton

Ticket price: $7 for adults, $6 for children and seniors. Residents pay $4.50 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. Season passes are available for this pool as well. Adult passes are $90 for non-residents and $55 for residents. Family passes are $222 for non-residents and $151 for residents.

Other details: This pool offers swim lessons as well. Phone number: 937-859-5334

Dabney pool at Northwest Rec Center

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday

Location: 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton

Other details: This space is also available for special events and private parties. Phone number: 937-333-3322

Belmont pool at Lohrey Rec Center

Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday

Location: 2366 Glenarm Ave., Dayton

Other details: This space is also available for special events and private parties. Phone number: 937-333-3131

Paul E. Fitzgerald Pool at Franklin Community Park

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Summer hours end Aug. 19. Pool closes for the summer Labor Day

Location: 306 E. 6th St., Franklin

Ticket price: $15 for adults. $10 for children under 18-years-old and seniors over age 62. Children under age 2 get in free. Residents of Franklin pay a discounted rate of $5 for adults, $4 for students, $3 for seniors. Season passes are available starting at $150 for non-residents and $70 for residents.

Other details: Swimming lessons are available at the pool. There are also pool shelter and after hour pool rentals available. Phone number: 937-746-2944.

Gaunt Park Pool

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs

Ticket price: $10 for adults. $6 for Children under 18-years-old and seniors over 61-years-old. Season passes are available starting at $180 for non-residents and $113 for residents.

Other details: Wi-Fi is available at the pool. Phone number: 937-767-9172

Submit your listing

Don’t see your pool or public play place on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

