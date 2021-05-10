White Castle celebrates 100 years, Hamburger Month with $100,000 sweepstakes

America’s “first hamburger fast food chain” is in the midst of a 31-day celebration.
White Castle has a number of festivities planned for the month of May, National Hamburger Month, including a chance to win $100,000.
“White Castle is the official sponsor of National Hamburger Month, having created the month-long event in 1991 to pay homage to the Original Slider we created and the industry we pioneered,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO of White Castle. “So it’s always a special occasion for us, but especially this year as we celebrate our 100th birthday. We look forward to having some fun this month with our Craver fans.”
The “White Castle Time Machine Sweepstakes” began on May 1 and will end on July 11.
“The decade-themed sweepstakes allows restaurant and retail customers to explore White Castle’s past, present and future while giving them the chance to win thousands of prizes, including the grand prize of $100,000 in cash,” according to a White Castle release.
There is no purchase necessary to play and participants can play every day. Participants can play by “jumping into the time machine” at whitecastletimemachine.com, or, make a purchase from a White Castle restaurant for a chance to win $100,000.
According to the release, prizes up for grabs include:
- A personal voicemail greeting recorded by White Castle CEO and Slider Queen Lisa Ingram
- The winner’s name lit up on an outdoor White Castle restaurant sign
- A restaurant booth named after the winner
- A shoutout on White Castle’s social media
- A year’s worth of White Castle Sliders
- A coveted Telfar shopping bag
- Big Green Egg MiniMax Prize Package
- A Coca-Cola mini retro cooler and hot beverage tumbler
- White Castle 100th birthday swag
- White Castle food prizes
- Gift cards from popular retailers, such as Apple, Amazon and UberEats