White Castle offers more deals as 100th birthday year nears end

White Castle's holiday promotion begins on Nov. 1 with a $5 promotional gift card for free with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. The gift card promotion will run through Jan. 2, 2022, with the $5 promo cards valid between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.
What to Know
By Sarah Franks
Updated 27 minutes ago

White Castle has had a lineup of specials all year long as it celebrates its 100th year of serving sliders. This holiday season, the franchise wants to finish strong.

The holiday promotion begins on Nov. 1 with a $5 promotional gift card for free with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. The gift card promotion will run through Jan. 2, 2022, with the $5 promo cards valid between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.

“While our 100th birthday year is winding down, we have no plans to dial back our appreciation for Cravers everywhere,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “So, we’re going to become their holiday hero, giving them some terrific digital offers and delivery deals the next couple of months.”

Other deals planned for the remainder of 2021, according to a White Castle release, include:

“1. For Halloween, $5 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates, Oct. 25-31.

2. A buy one, get one free Original Slider or Cheese Slider on National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3.

3. A buy one, get one free Combo Meal (#1-#6) or Breakfast Combo Meal on National Fast Food Day, Nov. 16.

4. $1 off a 10-sack of Sliders on National Stuffing Day, Nov. 21.

5. 99-cent coffee (any size) on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

6. Free dessert-on-a-stick with any purchase on National Chocolate Covered Anything Day, Dec. 16.

7. A free Cheese Slider Combo Meal for new Cravers to celebrate Daylight Cravings Time on Nov. 7 when ordered through Uber Eats, Grubhub or Postmates.

8. A Thanksgiving treat of $10 off the Family Crave Meal (20 Cheese Sliders, four small fries, four small soft drinks) between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 when ordered through Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.

9. In honor of Cyber Monday, a $0 delivery fee with an order of $20 or more ($25 in NY/NJ) on Nov. 29 when ordered through Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates or DoorDash.”

