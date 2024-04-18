Winter Guard top finishers included Dayton-area teams, groups from around nation

Local scholastic teams in the World Class Finals included Bellbrook and Miamisburg high schools, who finished in 11th and 12th place, respectively.

In the Open Class Scholastic division, Centerville (2nd), Northmont (5th) and Mason (8th) all finished in the top 10.

Kettering Fairmont was the top local finisher in the Scholastic A Class Finals, taking 14th place.

Dayton’s Onyx team took 10th place in the Independent World finals.

The second installment of the annual event, the Percussion World Championships, is scheduled for this weekend, April 18-20 at Hobart Arena in Troy.

Here’s a list of top finishers for each category and their respective scores, from the Color Guard competition.

2024 WGI World Class Finals

Scholastic top teams

1. Avon HS (Indiana), 99.350

2. Arcadia HS (California), 96.700

3. The Woodlands HS (Texas), 94.850

4. Tarpon Springs HS (Florida), 93.400

5. Carmel HS (Indiana), 91.750

6. El Dorado HS (California), 91.700

7. Fishers HS (Indiana), 89.250

8. Kiski Area HS (Pennsylvania), 87.550

9. Warren Central HS (Indiana), 86.500

10. Northview HS (Indiana), 86.400

11. Bellbrook HS (Ohio), 85.250

12. Miamisburg HS (Ohio), 84.900

Independent top teams

1. Fusion Winter Guard (New Jersey), 95.400

2. Etude (South Carolina), 93.600

3. Blessed Sacrament (Massachusetts), 93.500

4. Paramount (Georgia), 93.400

5. Fantasia (California), 91.700

6. ORIGINS (Texas), 89.300

7. Juxtaposition (Westerville, Ohio), 88.700

8. Mirage (Texas), 87.850

9. Vox Artium (California), 87.400

10. Onyx (Dayton, Ohio), 84.900

2024 WGI Open Class Finals

Scholastic top teams

1. Ayala HS (California), 95.600

2. Centerville HS (Ohio), 94.550

3. American Fork HS (Utah), 94.350

4. Marcus HS (Texas), 92.700

5. Northmont HS (Ohio), 91.650

6. Westlake HS (Texas), 90.800

7. Oviedo HS (Florida), 89.400

8. Mason HS (Ohio), 89.050

9. Shenendehowa HS (New York), 88.700

10. Dobyns-Bennett HS (Tennessee), 87.250

Independent top teams

1. Georgia, 95.450

2. Alta Marea Winterguard (Alabama), 94.150

3. Ménage (Texas), 92.650

4. Collage (Akron, Ohio), 92.250

5. La Voute Performance Ensemble (Missouri), 90.350

6. Revival Winter Guard (Indiana), 88.950

7. Glory Independent (Texas), 88.400

8. Pegasus Open (Florida), 87.600

9. Top Hats (Pennsylvania), 87.350

10. Phoenix Independent (Sylvania, Ohio), 85.500

2024 WGI A Class Finals

Scholastic A top teams

1. Arlington HS (New York), 97.995

2. Lockport Township HS (Illinois), 96.210

3. Holly Springs HS (North Carolina), 95.505

4. Amador Valley HS (California), 95.290

5. Bartram Trail HS (Florida), 93.455

6. Lexington HS (South Carolina), 92.735

7. Mt. Vernon HS (Indiana), 92.590

8. Adlai E. Stevenson HS (Illinois), 92.265

9. Grand Oaks HS (Texas), 91.830

10. Lafayette HS (Kentucky), 90.390

Also

14. Kettering Fairmont HS (Kettering, Ohio), 87.570

Independent A top teams

1. Georgia State University Winterguard (Georgia), 95.705

2. Noir Independent (Georgia), 93.710

3. Les Eclipses (Quebec, Canada), 92.960

4. Gates Chili Independent Winter Guard (New York), 91.340

5. Crossroads (Iowa), 89.340

6. Gold Winterguard (California), 88.870

7. Huron Valley Winter Guard (Michigan), 88.325

8. National Avenue from Missouri State University (Missouri), 87.955

9. Zephyrus Independent Winter Guard (Oklahoma), 86.040

10. Pegasus A (Florida), 85.260

For a full list of results, visit www.wgi.org/scores.