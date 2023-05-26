WORTH THE DRIVE: Cool off at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

BreakingNews
Wright State basketball: Raiders going to Italy this summer for 10-day trip
Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

What to Know
As the weather heats up, cooling off is a summer essential. Pools and aquatic centers have set their opening days for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff of the summer season.

Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay in Louisville offers a day trip to beat the heat that’s worth the two-and-a-half-hour drive.

The waterpark and amusement park combo makes for the summer’s “daycation destination,” according to the park.

“We’re proud to be Louisville’s daycation destination, and as we open our gates for the season, guests will be immersed in a safe, fun-filled getaway packed full with our many rides, attractions and entertainment options only found right here in Louisville’s backyard,” general manager Sarah Worrell said in a media release.

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

The amusement park has five rollercoasters, including a steel coaster with a 100-foot drop, and dozens of thrill rides and family rides. The adjoining waterpark at Hurricane Bay features two lazy rivers, a wave lagoon, a water playground and several waterslides, including a body slide with a 12-story drop.

Entertainment at the park doesn’t end with the rollercoasters and water rides. Hurricane Bay is now home to the Sound Waves Stage where the park will welcome musical acts throughout the season including Artie Harris, Conch Republic, Lunar Beach House, The Monarchs and Will Wright. Magicians also roam the park and perform magic tricks for guests.

Stunt teams WOW Water Circus and Xpogo Team will visit Kentucky Kingdom, with Xpogo coming May 27 through June 18, and WOW Water Circus taking over June 21 for a run through July 18. Comedy Kingdom will take stage at the Kentucky Kingdom Amphitheater from July 21 through 30.

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

For the first time ever, Kentucky Kingdom will offer a fireworks show every Friday and Saturday night beginning July 7 and ending July 29. The 15-minute-long, choreographed Summer Blast will launch fireworks over 350 feet into the air, giving the whole park a colorful view of the display, according to Kentucky Kingdom. The shows start at 10 p.m. each weekend night.

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

Credit: Kentucky Kingdom

HOW TO GO

What: Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

When: Now through Aug. 6: Kentucky Kingdom is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hurricane Bay is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Special events and holidays may change the operation hours and the available attractions.

Where: Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky

Cost: Single-day passes for guests ages 10 to 61 range from $29.99 to $49.99 depending on the day of the week; Single-day passes for children ages 4 to 9 are $25.00 to $42.99; Single-day pass for seniors age 62 and up are $25.00 to $42.99. Two-day passes for all ages are $54.99. Additional ticket pricing is available for select groups.

More information: For complete operating hours and to buy tickets, visit https://www.kentuckykingdom.com/.

