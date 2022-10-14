WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati

A new festival event this year includes “The Art of Coffee.” Guests will have a chance to create their own coffee-themed works of art, the press release said. To participate in this event, guests must add the option when they buy their ticket.

Tickets for the festival will be sold based on a timed entry to help manage crowds, the press release said. Tickets in advance are $30 for a weekend pass, $18 for first entrance time or $16.50 for all other entrance times. Tickets the day of are $35 for a weekend pass, $23 for first entrance time or $22 for all other entrance times.

Proceeds from the festival will support Ohio River Foundation’s conservation and environmental education programs, Miller said. She explained that Ohio River Foundation is “a regional conservation non-profit dedicated to protecting and improving water quality and ecology in the Ohio River watershed.”

“Many elements go into producing a great cup of coffee, but coffee is actually 98 percent water. Without great water, you can’t have great coffee,” said Judi Cogen, the event director for the Cincinnati Coffee Festival . “It’s a great opportunity to educate people about the importance of protecting our local rivers and streams, so that we can ensure clean water for all.”

The fifth annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be held at Cincinnati Music Hall, located at 1241 Elm Street. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.cincinnaticoffeefestival.com.