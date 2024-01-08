WORTH THE DRIVE: Snow Trails in Mansfield has longest ski trail in Ohio

Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

Last year, the park opened for its 63rd season on Dec. 21, according to a news release written by the park. Included was the the following quote from marketing manager Nate Wolleson:

“Dedicated to our Quality Snow Standard, our team of snowmakers and groomers have been working non-stop to get the slopes ready. We are committed to delivering the best experiences, and look forward to seeing friends and families make memories that will last a lifetime out here on the slopes with us this winter.”

Unfortunately, the warm weather and lack of snow led to Snow Trails announcing the closure via a Facebook post:

Suspending Operations As Of Wednesday, December 27th, Reopening To Be Determined… well, we made a run at it and... Posted by Snow Trails on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Since then, the park released no new information, and guests were left to wonder when the park would reopen. To their delight and surprise, Snow Fields opened up Jan. 5, and families across Ohio were able to ski, snowboard and tube once more.

However, the park is currently only open for reservations. So guests who would like to visit Snow Trails much purchase tickets in advance.

The press release written in December describes various features of the park, including their six chairlifts for guests. For younger attendees there is also a beginner’s double chairlift. Also highlighted was the 21 trails at the park, including the longest ski trail in Ohio, the Timberline Trail.

Besides skiing and snowboarding, Snow Trails also offers snow tubing. Guests can ride on large tubes down a specially-designed hill, so anyone of all ages and skill-levels can have fun here.

The press release also mentions that they offer a children’s ski and snowboarding education program. This program is entitled the “Polar Cubs and Bears Program” and is aimed for ages 4 to 9. The sessions can be reserved online and are priced at $145 each.

How to go

What: Snow Trails

Location: 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. yo 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (reservations required)

More info: snowtrails.connectintouch.com/ or (419) 756-7768