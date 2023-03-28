BreakingNews
Bail $1M for man charged with murder in Miami County woman’s death
X

Wright brothers and city architecture photography on display in April

Credit: DAN CLEARY

Credit: DAN CLEARY

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
3 hours ago

A Wright brothers-centered photography exhibit will be on display at the K12 Gallery & TEJAS in Dayton beginning Saturday, April 1.

The “Over Seventy Feet Of Photography” collection was created by Dayton artist Dan Cleary using images from his book “Wright Brothers: Then and Now” and from his series on city architecture.

Credit: Dan Cleary

Credit: Dan Cleary

Orville and Wilbur Wright documented their time in Ohio and North Carolina while conducting flight experiments and were photographed all over the world as they grew to international fame. Cleary visited the sites where the Wright brothers were photographed and took photos. Capturing his own images, Cleary overlaid the images to create the collection.

ExploreSpringfield Museum of Art begins major renovation work

In addition to Dayton, the photos in the collection feature Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Detroit, LeMans, France; Pau, France; and New York City.

Credit: DAN CLEARY

Credit: DAN CLEARY

The exhibit, running through April 28, will also showcase Cleary’s fine art photography of city architecture of Dayton, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Nashville.

“Each city has its history,” Cleary said. “I try to tell the story of that history with my photographs.”

Credit: DAN CLEARY

Credit: DAN CLEARY

Explore‘Project 4 Walls’ art exhibit inspired by local artist’s travel adventures

HOW TO GO

What: “Over Seventy Feet of Photography” exhibit

When: The exhibit runs April 1-28; Gallery hours for the exhibit are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: K12 Gallery & TEJAS at 341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

In Other News
1
Dayton-born pizza chef to compete on ‘Chopped’ Tuesday
2
Dayton restaurant partners with James Beard-nominated chef for special...
3
Kettering Children’s Theater presents final show on original Rosewood...
4
Dayton bottle shop to host non-alcoholic beer tasting
5
Val’s Bakery opens at new location near University of Dayton

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top