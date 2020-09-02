Wright State grad named program director of Brooklyn-based arts troupe

Founded in 1988, the organization seeks to inspire emerging artists and deepen the awareness and appreciation of contemporary African Diasporic artistic expression. In addition to overseeing all aspects of programs and presentations, Williams will help the troupe focus on executing reimagined programming in the era of COVID-19, such as curating small and large scale programs, digital and live presentations.

“We, as a nation, have been deeply impacted by two pandemics — the COVID 19 crisis and the systemic racism that has plagued this country for over 400 years,” said Executive Director David J. Roberts. “I am delighted to welcome Monica to the team as she will spearhead the most integral piece of 651′s identity — our artistic programs. She is an accomplished and passionate curator deeply rooted in the arts of the Diaspora. The ways in which she centers community to the work, thinks globally, not to mention her deep love of Brooklyn, will transform 651′s programming and serve our larger organizational vision to illuminate the evolving stories and varied cultural experiences. I believe that in Monica we have found the best match for 651 in these historic and future-focused times.”